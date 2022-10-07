Ray J Shares Suicidal Thoughts On Social Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Are the pressures of life getting the “One Wish” singer down?

Singer and reality star Ray J is usually the star of the show, bringing his fans high-octane moments and laughs for days.

However, Brandy’s little brother was not in a funny mood, sharing on social media multiple statements that could be seen as suicidal.

On Thursday night, the artist said he was thinking about what would happen if he were to “die,” and questioning his existence.

One caption read, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

Another was an image of his feet with him saying, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????”

He posted a series of videos and statements that said, “trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion— maybe the next life was my real reality.”

Ray J has been under a great deal of stress, including dealing with a divorce from his children’s mother, Princess Love, and the sex tape scandal with The Jenner-Kardashian clan.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Ray J was upset that Kris Jenner took a lie detector test, saying she did not have anything to do with the leak of the sex tape between him and her daughter Kim Kardashian.

Ray J took to social media and showed contracts (allegedly with Kardashian’s signature and fingerprint) that proved the two knew all along about the adult film and actually produced the third one that they said they were afraid would be released.

A businessman and an influencer, there have been a lot on his plate.

Luckily, TMZ reports Ray J is ok, saying he is “messing around.”