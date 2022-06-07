Ray J Calls On Straight Men To Show More Love To The Gay Community 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ray J used Pride Month to send a message to his followers, calling on straight men to embrace the gay community and share more love.

Ray J is using his platform to celebrate the LGBT community during Pride Month and called on his fellow straight males to do the same.

He took to Instagram to share an inclusive message “showing nothing but love” to the gay community.

“A lot of n-ggas that’s straight they don’t be trying to shout out to the gay community,” Ray J declared on IG Live on Monday (Jun. 6). “All my gay n-ggas over here are like ‘wait,’ so I gotta do it because I wanna make sure n-ggas know I’m showing nothing but love.”

He continued, “Listen, I just wanna say that it’s gay pride month. Shout out to all my gay n#####. Shout out to everybody in the LGBT community. I told my n##### that there need to be more straight n##### giving love to the gay n##### and I hate using the N-word but look it’s serious tho.

Ray J said straight men need to show more love to the community, rather than merely being tolerant.

“Like I got a lot of gay friends and I got a lot of real n-ggas that’s gay and we make a lot of money together,” he said. “But it ain’t just about the money. It’s just n-ggas is cool and that whether you’re a gay female or a gay dude or you a straight dude whatever it don’t matter. But there need to be more straight n-ggas showing love to the community.”

The R&B singer-turned entrepreneur then shouted out the “Glam Squad,” before offering himself as a Pride Month sponsor. However, Ray J may have to rethink the “Ray Pride” re-brand idea. Check out the video below.