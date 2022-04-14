Ray J Offers To Set Up $100 Million Will Smith Vs Chris Rock Boxing Match

Would you watch the two superstars go head-to-head in the ring?

William “Ray J” Norwood Jr. started his own technology companies such as Raytroniks and Raycon. It appears the singer/actor also wants to try his hand at promoting combat sports.

The Will Smith/Chris Rock slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 is still making headlines. For example, TMZ recently ran an article about Chris Rock’s younger brother, Kenny Rock, wanting to take part in a celebrity boxing match against Will Smith.

Subsequently, The Shade Room reposted the Kenny Rock story on Instagram. Ray J then jumped in the celebrity blog’s comment section to propose a boxing match between Chris Rock and Will Smith with a big eight-figure payout for both stars.

“It can only be Will vs Chris, my investors are ready right now – 50M fight no less,” wrote Ray J under The Shade Room‘s Instagram post. The 41-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur later added under another post, “That’s [$50 million] each.”

The Oscars Slap Costs Will Smith His AMPAS Membership

Will Smith, this year’s Best Actor winner, shocked people around the world when he hit Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars ceremony last month. The on-stage assault happened after Rock told a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature. Pinkett Smith had publicly addressed losing her hair because of the medical condition known as alopecia in the past.

Will Smith took offense to Chris Rock’s one-liner and proceeded to smack the stand-up comedian on live television. Following the instant backlash on social media and in the mainstream press, Smith apologized to Rock via Instagram.

As a result of the Oscar slap, Will Smith preemptively resigned from his Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences membership. AMPAS also decided to ban the King Richard performer from attending any Academy events for ten years.