Ray J’s Disturbing Video Raises Concerns For Kids Following Dispute With Ex Princess Love

Ray J said there was no reason to call the police in a troubling video following an apparent dispute with his former partner Princess Love.

Ray J shared a disturbing video of a heart-wrenching conversation with his children seemingly following a dispute with their mother, Princess Love.

In the video, reported by Livebitez on Thursday night (September 12), Ray J is heard talking to his two children, Melody, 6, and Epik, 4.

“I just want to make sure. Are you good?” Ray J begins, apparently talking to son Epik. “Dada never did nothing to nobody. Mama never did nothing to me, dada never did nothing to mama, right?”

He continues, asking, “Everything is safe?,” adding “Have dada put hand on mama or mama put hands on dada? No, right? Okay, so there’s no reason to call the police, right? We just making a movie. We’re just playing. Okay?”

The little boy then asks if they can go to Ray J’s house, and he agrees but says he wants to ensure “everything is safe here with Melody and everybody.” He adds, “But nothing crazy has happened. I got it all on tape.”

Ray J’s daughter Melody appears to enter the room and begins crying loudly, yelling, “that’s my brother.” Her father attempts to reassure her, telling the little girl, “Everything is okay,” and that he and Princess Love love each other.

“It was just pretend, okay baby?” he said. “I want Epik to just tell mama that he’s going with me so mama knows what’s going on.” His daughter’s cries get louder as she yells, “I love my brother.”

The video concludes with Ray J urging his children to apologize to their mother on his behalf. One of the kids eventually tells Ray J, “Mama wants to take your hug. Ray J replies, “Then everything’s okay? Alright, cool,” and the recording ends.

Worried Fans React

Concerned fans flooded the comment section, accusing Ray J of coaching his children and sharing concerns for the children.

The former couple parted ways earlier this year, announcing their divorce in February, the fourth time they had filed divorce paperwork. Earlier on Thursday, Ray J posted a video on his Instagram Stories, picking up son Epik from school.

Back in June, Princess Love shared photos of her and Ray J celebrating their daughter’s graduation from kindergarten.