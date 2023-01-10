Raz B Blames Omarion’s Ex-Girlfriend Apryl Jones For Hooking Up With Lil Fizz

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The personal drama surrounding members of B2K has become a real-life soap opera. In particular, Lil Fizz’s decision to date Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s two children, appeared to ignite strife in the group.

“What me and Apryl had is what me and Apryl had. We created something really beautiful and gave something truly beautiful to each other that’s really irreplaceable,” said Omarion in 2020. “At the end of the day, even though I have public issues I wish no ill intention or malice towards anyone.”

B2K eventually went back on the road together for 2021’s The Millennium Tour. Lil Fizz took the opportunity to address the highly-publicized romantic situation involving Omarion’s ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones.

“I did some f##### up s### to my brother,” said Fizz to Omarion on stage during a tour stop. “I did some snake ass s###, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Raz B Believes Lil Fizz May Have Been Acting Out Of Spite

Fellow B2K singer Raz B is still talking about the Lil Fizz-Omarion-Apryl Jones situation. The 37-year-old entertainer appeared on VladTV. The interviewer asked Raz B for his thoughts on the love triangle that also became part of a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood storyline.

“I’ve talked to Fizz behind closed doors about it. It’s natural for people to like people, right? I think there was probably a little bit of vindictiveness in there, a little bit of spitefulness because Fizz is the type of dude [who] always looked out for [Omarion],” said Raz B. “So he kinda feels like cuz went Hollywood on him.”

Raz B added, “I wasn’t around them during that time. So I don’t really know how [Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones] hit it off. But I do remember people be running around in the same circles. I don’t know. I’m glad that it’s over with. I’m glad that it’s been addressed.”

The You Got Served actor had more to say about Apryl Jones. Raz B stated, “Even with her. That’s like f###### with fire. I’m gonna fault her more than him. Of course, you gotta fault both of them. But I would fault her more than him. Come on, you’re throwing that p#### around?”