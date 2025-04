Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Real Boston Richey was charged after allegedly assaulting pregnant influencer Tatiana Chanell during a March altercation caught on video.

Real Boston Richey is reportedly facing a felony charge in Houston after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, during a violent confrontation outside a nightclub last month.

According to court records obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, the Florida rapper is accused of choking Chanell repeatedly over two hours, causing her to lose consciousness and vomit.

The influencer, who is reportedly 19-year-old and two months pregnant with Richey’s child, told authorities he was fully aware of her condition during the alleged attack.

The altercation reportedly began when Richey snatched Chanell’s phone and escalated as he tried to drag her toward the back of his vehicle.

She claimed he threatened her life, saying, “If you call the police, I might as well kill you.”

A video from the night of the incident appears to show Richey grabbing Chanell’s phone during a heated argument in a parking lot outside Sekai nightclub on March 30.

Moments later, he steps toward her again before a group of bystanders and a mutual friend intervened to stop the situation from getting worse.

According to the outlet, Real Boston Richey is now facing a felony family violence charge and a separate theft allegation tied to the phone incident.

Richey has not made a public statement since the report surfaced. However, the rapper’s social media has been flooded with backlash, with many condemning his alleged actions in the comments of his latest post.