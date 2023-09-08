Real Boston Richey Explains Why ‘Welcome To Bubba Land’ Album Has No Guest Features

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke to Real Boston Richey about his latest album ‘Welcome to Bubba Land,’ which dropped via Freebandz and Epic Records.

Real Boston Richey opted to not collaborate with any rappers on his new album Welcome to Bubba Land. The Epic Records artist discussed why he eschewed guest features in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

“My first tapes, I feel like I came in with the go-to features like Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Future,” he told AllHipHop. “Them features people go to when you wanna get heard, when you wanna get known, I done did it … I ain’t really gave my fans 100 percent me. I got features in the cut from Lil Uzi, Yachty … these songs I got in the vault. Any day, they’re ready. This go round, I want to give my fans 100 percent me.”

Real Boston Richey’s Welcome to Bubba Land album dropped on Friday (September 8). The Florida native has ambitions of superstardom but knows his latest project won’t bring him to the top of the industry overnight.

“I ain’t ready to just wake up tomorrow and be a Drake because I know it takes time and it takes years,” he said. “So, I’m just one of the ones that’s really just sitting back doing what I know I’m supposed to do: just soaking up the game, being a sponge right now. I know it all takes time, so I’m willing and ready to go through everything that comes with it. When I do finally get my time to be at that point, I understood the grind and I done learned everything I needed to learn.”

Check out more of AllHipHop’s conversation with Real Boston Richey below.