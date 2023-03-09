Real Housewives’ Attorney Responds To Eminem Trying To Block Their Trademark

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem objected to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s efforts to trademark “Reasonably Shady,” which is the name of their podcast.

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon asked the United States Patent and Trademark Office to approve their Reasonably Shady trademark despite Eminem’s opposition.

Eminem filed an objection to Bryant and Dixon’s attempt to trademark Reasonably Shady, which is the name of their podcast. Andrea Evans, the attorney for the Real Housewives of Potomac stars, disputed Eminem’s concerns over similarities to his Slim Shady-related trademarks.

“Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant deny any likelihood of confusion between [Eminem’s] trademarks and their Reasonably Shady mark,” the lawyer told Page Six. “We are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property.”

Bryant and Dixon launched their Reasonably Shady podcast in 2021. The reality stars sought to trademark the podcast’s name to sell products. Eminem claimed the Reasonably Shady trademark would “cause confusion in the minds of consumers” in an objection submitted in February.

Earlier this month, Eminem found himself in the headlines thanks to comments made by Hip-Hop pioneer Melle Mel. The Furious Five member disagreed with Billboard ranking Slim Shady as a Top 5 rapper of all time.

Melle Mel’s opinion on Eminem and other artists sparked debate on social media. The legendary rapper responded to the backlash on Tuesday (March 7).

