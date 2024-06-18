Reason Reveals He’s Ditching TDE

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Top Dawg Entertainment watched another artist exit the label just two years after Kendrick Lamar’s departure. Reason announced he left TDE on Tuesday (June 18).

Reason expressed his gratitude for the last seven years. The West Coast rapper called his TDE run a “surreal” experience but felt it was time for him to embark on the next chapter of his career.

“It comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split with TDE,” he wrote. “I want to give a huge thank you to Top himself, not only for giving me a chance to live out my dream but also for hearing me and understanding my decision to travel a different path after the years. There’s truly no words for the amount of respect I have for you and that’ll never change, no matter what.”

Reason also thanked TDE fans and his fellow artists.

“I also want to thank every single TDE fan who embraced me and allowed me to share my music with them,” he wrote. “There’s no world in which you don’t mean the absolute most to me. Last but not least, a thank you to all the artists who embraced me. Thank you for being a constant inspiration and ear while trying to navigate this industry and music.”

TDE arguably boasted the most stable roster of any Hip-Hop label over the past 15 years. Longtime members Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, SZA and Isaiah Rashad remain with the label. TDE’s most recent addition was Doechii.

The label lost its biggest star when Kendrick released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, his final album for TDE, in 2022. Now, Reason has followed suit. Reason didn’t say if he intended to sign with another label or move forward independently.

Read his TDE exit letter below.