TDE Rapper Reason Freestyles Over Drake’s “8AM In Charlotte” Amid Kendrick Lamar Fued

Previously, the West Coaster seemingly wanted to leave the LA-based label.

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist Reason continues to find himself inserted into the ongoing Kendrick Lamar versus Drake rivalry. Lamar’s former labelmate leaned into the drama with a new freestyle.

Reason rapped over the beat for Drake’s “8AM in Charlotte” song off the 2023 album For All the Dogs. The On The Radar performance hit YouTube on Thursday (April 18).

“It’s ‘Conductor’s’ beat not Drake’s. I love good production!” the Carson, California native tweeted in response to a clip of his version of “8AM in Charlotte” posted to X.

Previously, Reason made headlines for essentially co-signing the leaked Drake diss track “Push Ups” directed at Kendrick Lamar and others. “Push Ups” served as a response to Lamar’s “Like That” verse.

“Nah this final production CRAZY,” Reason tweeted about the “Push Ups” record. He later deleted that tweet. The Porches album creator then posted, “I just like good production man.”

I just like good production man 😭😂 — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 13, 2024

There could be beef brewing inside the Top Dawg Entertainment camp. In 2023, Reason got into a heated public argument with TDE President Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr.

Additionally, Reason recently suggested he wanted to be released from TDE. When questioned about possibly being dropped by the Los Angeles-based label, he responded, “Yea bro, been asking for a [minute].”