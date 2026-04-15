Kanye West Postpones Marseille Concert As France Moves To Ban Him Over Antisemitism

Kanye West, know as Ye, has postponed his scheduled concert in Marseille amid mounting pressure from French authorities, who were exploring legal avenues to bar the controversial rapper from performing in the country. This stemmed over his antisemitic statements and public expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” West wrote on X/Twitter.

The announcement came shortly after a source close to France’s interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, told Agence France-Presse that he was “highly determined” to prevent the June 11 concert at Marseille’s Vélodrome stadium and was exploring “all possibilities” to do so. Nuñez had reportedly discussed a potential ban with the regional prefect and Marseille’s mayor during a visit to the city last week.

A Pattern of Escalating Controversy

The postponement is the latest consequence of a string of inflammatory statements and actions that have seen West increasingly shut out of European venues. In May 2025, he released a song titled Heil Hitler — which was swiftly removed by major streaming platforms — following an earlier controversy in which he advertised a s####### T-shirt on his website. West later attributed his conduct to his bipolar disorder and expressed regret.

Britain has already banned West from entering the country, prompting organizers of London’s Wireless Festival, where he had been set to headline in July, to cancel the event entirely. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the original booking as “deeply concerning.” West had said he was willing to meet with London’s Jewish community to “show change through actions.”

Before Ye, Marseille Officials Had Already Pushed Back

Local opposition in Marseille was fierce even before the national government intervened. Mayor Benoît Payan, a left-wing politician, publicly declared West unwelcome weeks ago.

“I refuse to allow Marseille to be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism,” Payan wrote on X. “Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and belonging to all Marseillais.”

The Netherlands, where West also has upcoming engagements, has taken a different stance for now — Dutch asylum and migration minister Bart van den Brink said last week there are currently no plans to bar the rapper from the country.

No new date for the Marseille concert has been announced.