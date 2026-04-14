Ye Has New Headache: France May Ban Rapper & Cancel Marseille Concert

Ye’s European tour keeps shrinking as France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez explores ways to stop his Marseille concert.

Ye’s European tour is collapsing faster than anyone expected, and now France is joining the list of countries actively working to shut him down.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez is exploring every legal avenue available to prevent the artist from performing at Marseille’s Vélodrome stadium on June 11, according to reporting from Libération and confirmed by AFP sources close to the minister.

The government is looking at “all possibilities” to block the concert, citing Ye’s documented history of antisemitic statements and his public admiration for Nazi ideology.

This move comes just seven days after the UK government banned Ye from entering the country entirely, effectively canceling his headlining slot at London’s Wireless Festival in July.

The British decision sent a clear message across Europe about where governments stand on platforming artists with records of hate speech.

Marseille’s Mayor Benoît Payan had already made his city’s position crystal clear back in March, posting on X that “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unashamed Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all that is Marseillais.”

The mayor wasn’t mincing words.

What makes this situation particularly complicated is that Ye still has performances scheduled elsewhere in Europe.

He’s booked to perform in the Netherlands on June 6 and 8 at GelreDome Stadium in Arnhem, and those dates remain active for now.

He’s also got a show lined up in Madrid at the end of July, which hasn’t been canceled either.

The difference is that France wants to follow the UK and take explicit governmental action, while other European venues haven’t yet faced the same political pressure or made the same public commitments to block him.

Marseille’s Vélodrome has hosted major international acts for years, but the venue’s leadership will ultimately have to decide whether to stand with the mayor and the interior minister or proceed with the booking.