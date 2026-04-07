Kanye West Offers To Meet U.K. Jewish Community As Wireless Festival Officially Canceled

Kanye West offers to meet UK Jewish leaders after the Wireless Festival was canceled over his controversial headline booking.

Kanye West is stepping into damage control mode after the Wireless Festival was canceled, sparking massive backlash across the UK, with sponsors fleeing and the government barring him from entering the country entirely.

The rapper released a statement saying he wants to meet with members of the Jewish community.

“I know words aren’t enough,” Kanye said. “I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

He’s framed the scrapped July 10-12 performance as an opportunity to bring unity and peace through music, but the gesture hasn’t cooled the temperature, and now the festival has totally imploded with news of his ban from the country.

The commercial fallout has been brutal. Pepsi, which had branded the event as “Pepsi MAX Presents Wireless” for over a decade, pulled out completely.

Diageo, Rockstar Energy, and PayPal followed suit, refusing to allow their logos anywhere near the festival’s promotional materials.

Political and community leaders aren’t buying the reconciliation pitch.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, dismissed festival promoter Melvin Benn’s defense of the booking as insufficient.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism went harder, accusing Benn of profiteering from racism.

Actor David Schwimmer publicly thanked the sponsors for withdrawing and called on remaining partners to follow their lead, telling Variety that forgiveness requires more than just words.

West published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal back in January, attributing his past behavior to manic episodes caused by bipolar disorder, but that hasn’t satisfied critics or stopped the bleeding.

The festival’s managing director described himself as a deeply committed anti-fascist and urged the public to offer Kanye West forgiveness and hope, a stance that has only intensified the divide between those willing to move forward and those demanding accountability.