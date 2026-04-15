Method Man “Heartbroken” Over New Edition Rock & Rock Hall Of Fame Snub

Method Man celebrated Wu-Tang Clan’s Rock Hall nod while passionately arguing New Edition’s legacy has already earned them a place among music’s elite.

“I’m Heart-Broken”

Fresh off the announcement that Wu-Tang Clan will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Method Man took to social media with a mix of gratitude and disappointment, making it clear the moment felt incomplete without New Edition.

“I can say I’m heartbroken cuz those dudes, man, they they were very instrumental in my childhood,” Method Man said in a candid video message. “I really was rooting for my guys. Even if we didn’t get in, I wanted them to get in. They truly deserve that.”

The Staten Island MC opened by thanking supporters and acknowledging the honor of joining the Hall, emphasizing that many behind-the-scenes contributors helped shape the journey. Still, the tone shifted quickly as he addressed what he sees as a glaring omission.

“Hall of Fame is, but it’s bittersweet because I thought my brothers would make it in with me cuz they deserve that man. They deserve it,” he said.

Method Man went further, suggesting New Edition’s influence rivals or exceeds many inductees. “I believe they deserve it more than a lot of us that was on that list,” he added, while clarifying he meant no disrespect to those selected.

The Hip-Hop veteran highlighted New Edition’s pioneering blueprint, crediting them with reshaping the music industry long before Wu-Tang’s own innovative structure.

“They made a move before Wu Tang had made a move. Splintering into different groups and solo acts and just conquering the game from all angles,” he said. “They deserve their flowers and they really deserve to be in that Hall of Fame.”

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class spans multiple eras and genres, underscoring the institution’s wide reach. Alongside Wu-Tang Clan, honorees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Sade, Luther Vandross and Queen Latifah among others, reflecting a mix of rock, R&B, Hip-Hop and global pop influence. The selections highlight both legacy acts and cultural innovators whose impact has shaped generations of music listeners.

Despite the criticism, Method Man maintained respect for the institution and this year’s honorees, which include Sade, Luther Vandross and Phil Collins. He specifically praised their long-awaited recognition while reinforcing his belief that New Edition’s time is overdue.

“Very happy for Sade… Luther, Phil Collins, love Phil Collins, man,” he said. “All of the inductees, I’m sure, deserve to be there.”

The deeper sentiment, however, centered on legacy and timing. Method Man stressed the importance of honoring artists while they can still experience it.

“The fact that they’re all still present, still alive to receive their flowers and they can still smell them,” he said, trailing off before reiterating his disappointment.

Even with the setback, he remains optimistic about New Edition’s future chances, urging supporters to speak up and show appreciation.

“They’ll definitely be up again. And they’ll make it in. I’m pretty sure they will while they’re all around to see it,” he said.

Closing with a personal roll call of members including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Johnny and Ralph, Method Man made it clear that, Hall of Fame or not, their place in music history is already secured.

“Hall of Famers regardless… they they’re our Hall of Famers for sure.”