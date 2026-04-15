Katy Perry faces a formal police investigation in Australia after years of allegations finally reached law enforcement, marking a significant shift from social media accusations to an official criminal probe.

Victoria Police confirmed detectives are examining a historical sexual assault claim dating back to 2010 at a Melbourne nightclub, with the case now in active investigation status.

Ruby Rose, the actress known for her roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Batgirl,” publicly detailed her account on social media this week after keeping the incident private for nearly two decades.

She explained the delay in coming forward, writing, “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly.”

Rose noted she initially framed the experience as a humorous anecdote because she didn’t know how to process what happened, and later stayed silent to protect her visa status when Perry agreed to help her secure US documentation.

Rose provided explicit details about the alleged incident at Spice Market nightclub, describing an unwanted physical assault that left her physically ill.

She clarified misconceptions about the encounter, stating, “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v##### on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Victoria Police’s Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team confirmed the probe, stating the incident allegedly occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District.

Perry’s representatives issued a forceful denial, claiming the allegations are “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies,” while also noting Rose’s history of making public accusations against various individuals that have been repeatedly denied.

Rose announced she’s stepping back from public commentary on the matter after finalizing her police reports.

She posted on Threads, “This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.”

She acknowledged that her silence might appear dismissive, but emphasized that she’s not ignoring supporters’ or other victims’ experiences.

The actress described the reporting process as emotionally significant, saying, “I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward.”