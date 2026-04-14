Gucci Mane’s Most Gangsta Moment Challenged In Old Interview

Deb Antney is challenging one of Hip-Hop’s most infamous street narratives, and fans are not sure what to believe.

Gucci Mane is back in the chat again, gang.

This time it is not about a diss record or alleged snitching, it is about rewriting a piece of Hip-Hop folklore that many fans thought was already settled.

So here comes Deb Antney stepping into the chat with a take that has folks blinking twice. During a recent sit-down on the Ugly Money Podcast, she addressed that infamous history between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, specifically the long-discussed death of Jeezy affiliate Pookie Loc. And let’s just say, she was not co-signing the street legend.

According to Ms. Deb, the narrative that Gucci actually killed Pookie Loc has been blown way out of proportion.

She flat-out said, “It’s over with now. Technically, you really didn’t kill anybody, you know what I’m sayin’?” That alone is enough to send the internet into detective mode. For years, the story has lived in that gray area between legal fact and rap mythology, especially since Gucci himself leaned into it musically and culturally.

That infamous Verzuz battle in 2020, Gucci performed “The Truth” (a diss song of insane levels).

“Go dig your partner up, n***a, bet he can’t say s###,” he spewed. Even Loc’s son cried foul on that one. That moment reignited everything!

But Deb Antney told everybody to let that narrative go, but how can we when it keeps coming back? “Let’s stop talking about that now because all these kids think that you’re the number one killer,” she said.

At the 2022 REVOLT Summit, he admitted he regretted what he did, “I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen… It just really came out.” Welp. We know in 2026, he’s on a different type of time.

The full interview is so good though. Ms. Deb is a whole legend. She truly has a story to tell so watch it all.