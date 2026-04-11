Mysonne Lights Gucci Mane Up Over “Street” Image

Mysonne is calling out Gucci Mane, the streets and the culture itself – are we all hypocrites and picking favorites?

Mysonne is turning up the temperature on Gucci Mane, and this latest rant is a gut check. The Brooklyn MC and ctivist is not just reacting to the snitch allegations, he’s delving deeper. He is pulling receipts from the past and asking some uncomfortable questions. The existential question is: how do we pick our heroes?

BLOOP!

At the center of this is that unforgettable Verzuz battle with Young Jeezy. You remember that tension. These dudes have a different type of energy. And you definitely remember Gucci bringing up that decades-old situation where he bodied one of Jeezy’s associates. They pulled up to the house and he did what he did in self-defense. Back then, a lot of people cheered Gucci’s “no filter” energy, even though others felt it was a lot for a rap battle of a particular celebratory nature.

But now? Mysonne is calling that same energy into question.

He sees a major contradiction. Gucci tells a lot on “Crash Test Dummy.” He directly addresses his Pooh Shiesty situation. On one hand, Gucci stood on that past like a badge of honor, almost daring Jeezy to react. Jeezy did not. He acted like a grown man. On the other, in today’s situation involving alleged betrayal and violence, the tone feels… different. Less warrior, more civilian. And Mysonne is not letting that slide.

Here’s what he said, word for word:

THIS MOMENT MEANS SO MUCH MORE TO ME NOW!! I remember watching this and thinking to myself A grown man was in the room with a kid!! Yall celebrated Gucci “Street” “Gangsta” behavior said Jeezy was soft etc.. There was nothing further from the truth! Jeezy had evolved and understood the realities of this moment. He understood the importance of how he responded and what the culture NEEDED!! He showed he no longer needed validation from the streets! Gucci advocated that it had to be street attempting to get Jeezy to be “ A Crash Dummy” (how ironic 😩) but he stood in front of the world and showed he was A Grown Evolved Man that couldn’t and wouldn’t be tricked out of his spot! Salute @jeezy ! I say that to say I don’t promote or advocate for any street criminal activity , with that being said The same energy you put in the universe , the universe will return to you. Gucci has and still presents and advocates for the streets and yall have embraced him and celebrated him for it, But when it was time to be Street he became a civilian! He became a law abiding citizen and a business man ! The same thing Troy/Toy Ave did smh ! The moral of the story is Everybody is a Street , Gangsta until They’re actually in the room with one! The Streets is dead , there’s no code and snitching/ telling is now a way of life. Young Kings stop believing these dudes it’s all smoking Mirror’s , it’s all entertainment Real ain’t real no more! Don’t let them trick you Stay on the side walk! #🚫CowardCulture

That is a lot to unpack. And honestly, Mysonne talking about the industry. He is challenging the audience too…fans..the culture. The same people who glorify the “street” but they ok with Gucci calling the cops…allegedly.

Is this hypocrisy? Or has Gucci tossed that persona away and we weren’t informed?

One thing is clear. Mysonne is going in!

Fans dig up old Gucci Mane tweets going against snitching



“Rule 1 Never Snitch” pic.twitter.com/A6TbSdaMEQ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 10, 2026