Freddie Gibbs & 6ix9ine Agree Gucci Mane Is “Snitching” On New Song

Freddie Gibbs is not feeling Gucci Mane right now. And neither is Tekashi 6ix9ine! How did we get here?

The reaction to “Crash Dummy” has turned an already messy situation messier. We now are having debates about snitching, dry-snitching and self-snitching.

Gibbs hopped on Instagram Stories, heard the record, and immediately looked like somebody just told him Santa wasn’t real. LOL! He didn’t hold back either. “This sh#t gotta be A.I.,” he said. “N***a snitched on a Zaytoven beat, that’s crazy!” Gibbs is crazy!

Gucci’s song “Crash Dummy” seems to address Pooh Shiesty, who is already dealing with serious legal issues with his comrade Big30. There are others – like Pooh’s own dad – and others tied to an alleged Dallas kidnapping and robbery. Prosecutors claim the situation involved a setup disguised as a business meeting that went left quickly. Gucci, on wax, paints himself as the unsuspecting target.

“Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me,” Gucci raps. He doubles down with, “I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building/N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me.”

If that sounds like courtroom testimony over beats, well, a lot of people feel the same way.

Enter 6ix9ine. Yes, that 6ix9ine. He jumped into the conversation like it was his moment. He had this same energy when said said Gunna was a snitch.

“I’m the onlyyyyyyy person that can speak on this everyyyyy time…” Tekashi said.

6IX9INE GOES OFF GUCCI MANE AFTER POOH SHIESTY DISS TRACK pic.twitter.com/CegueTHzW5 — BADCOMPANY (@badcompanyyclip) April 10, 2026

It does not help that there are federal authorities alleging Gucci provided statements that helped secure warrants in the case. We as a culture are not on that police vibration as of yet. Unless we get in some mess. Then the tune changes up depending one who is in said mess.

Is Gucci telling his truth, or crossing the line into the snitching hall of fame? By the way “snitching” in 2026 is not snitching back in the day. So there’s that.