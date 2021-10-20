Red Bull SoundClash To Feature Rico Nasty Vs Danny Brown

Red Bull announced the return of Red Bull SoundClash. Four upcoming shows are set for Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville this fall.

The Atlanta show on November 30 will be headlined by a Love Renaissance (LVRN) Special. Shelley (fka DRAM) will face off against Westside Boogie.

The Suffers vs. Tank and the Bangas will take place in Houston on December 2. A week later, Bren Joy is scheduled to battle an opponent to be determined at a later date. That musical duel is happening in Nashville.

The 2021 Red Bull SoundClash United States series culminates in Chicago. On December 15, DMV’s Rico Nasty and Detroit’s Danny Brown will go head-to-head in the Windy City.

A description for the Red Bull SoundClash reads:

Red Bull SoundClash enables artists to push their musical boundaries through exploring music styles, battling, repertoires, and artist collaborations while empowering the audience to become more than spectators to decide the winner. Inspired by the culture of competing soundsystems originating in Kingston, Jamaica, Red Bull SoundClash is set over multiple rounds as bands and artists musically duke it out with the recipient of the biggest crowd reaction (captured on a decibel meter) to be crowned champion. While these artists may be competing against each other at every turn, SoundClash is ultimately a celebration of the power of live music, collaboration, and creative empowerment.

Tickets information for Red Bull SoundClash is available at redbull.com.