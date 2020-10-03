(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Method Man is an electrifying charge on 50 Cent’s new series, Power Book II: Ghost as Davis Maclean.
So pleased with his performance on the show, top executive Courtney Kemp is looking to bring Tical’s partner in crime, Redman on screen. After all, the world knows that every time he steps on the stage, he is a whole mood.
Like did you see How High (the real one)?
But what does the Funk Doctor Spock have to say?
Redman sat down with AllHipHop to break down where he sees himself in Hollywood. He doesn’t want to play a character … he is a character. Redman revealed that after Method Man started seriously getting roles, everyone kept asking him to act.
“I don’t want to be an actor. First of all, when it comes to playing me, I can play ‘me’ all day like I can be funny. That’s what How High required,” Redman told AllHipHop.com.
“I don’t want to act. I don’t want to be a slave and act and having to go on this movie [and being told] ‘learn the lines, do it right.’ That’s just not me,” Redman revealed to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur in an exclusive chat.
The fiery Aries emcee likes to take the lead and is a free spirit. So being directed is not his cup of tea, he revealed.
“I don’t like being told what to do, alright?” he continued to share. “And then I never can act and be nobody but myself. That is what it is, this is my real-life thing. So that’s why I can get more by being behind the camera.”
Being behind the camera and calling the shots is not just a canned answer for comparative questions about Tical’s career in film and his.
He has actually taken courses. Reggie Noble, Redman’s government name, took a crash course at NYFA [New York Film Academy] in California and earned a certificate for directing and camera work adding his name to distinguished alumni like Hollywood ‘It Girl’ Issa Rae, NBA All-Star Shaq O’Neal, Comedians King Bach, Bill Hader, Damon Wayans and the “Fresh Prince” star Alfonso Ribeiro.
“I did a crash course out there,” Redman revealed, adding, “And I’m great behind the camera.”
One of the classes he took was acting with Tasha Smith. Known for classic joints like ATL, the Why Did I Get Married franchise, and Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, Smith has been one of Hollywood secret go-to instructors for years. She’s just that good — and Redman agrees.
Speaking directly to our audience, he dotes, “She has such a great acting class ladies and gentlemen, if you have not gone to or tried Tasha Smith’s acting class in California, I would advise you to do it if you’re trying to act.”
“I started taking her course, just so I can learn what to get from my actors when I direct.”
Redman is laying the groundwork now and promises to let us know when he drops his first project.
Additional reporting by Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur (@chuckcreekmur)