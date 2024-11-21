Redman Reveals His Biggest Publishing Check: “That Much Money For One Verse” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Redman revealed that his biggest collaboration took him touring all over the world and earned him a six-figure publishing check.

Redman has cashed a lot of checks in his more than three decades in the rap game, but his biggest payday came from a song with pop superstar Christina Aguilera.

The New Jersey native teamed up with the singer on the lead single for her fourth studio album, Stripped, released in 2022. Over twenty years later, the song is still Redman’s most lucrative collab.

“Christina is like one of my favorite collabs,” he revealed during an interview with Red Bull Music.

Redman explained that Christina Aguilera liked his 2021 song, “Let’s Get Dirty,” featuring DJ Kool, who made a R&B pop version of the track. The resulting single “Dirrty” went on to go platinum and took the rapper around the world.

“So I got on the record and after that, that s### took off,” he recalled. “We was everywhere bro. She brought me on tour, we was overseas.”

Stripped established the alter ego “Xtina” and saw the singer shed her teen pop princess image to reveal her real and raw authentic persona. The album sold over 12 million copies worldwide and earned Christina Aguilera multiple Grammy Award nominations, including Best Pop Collaboration with Redman.

“I got to actually see how a pop artist shake and move through this industry,” Redman shared. “It’s another level than Hip-Hop.”

In addition to broadening his horizons, the collab made a major impact on his finances.

“My publishing check,” Redman exclaimed. “Oh my God! I couldn’t believe I got that much money for one verse. It was over like $250k my first check.”

Meanwhile, Redman is still proving he’s a lyrical force to be reckoned with. He recently joined forces with Method Man and Raekwon for the latest edition of Red Bull’s Spiral one-take Hip-Hop cypher.