Reginae Carter Pays Homage To Lil Wayne In Viral TikTok Challenge Dressed As Her Father 

Reginae Carter put her spin on the “Studio challenge” viral trend, impersonating Lil Wayne in a spot-on rendition of “Mr Carter.”

Reginae Carter is a proud daughter, sharing her admiration for her Hip-Hop superstar father Lil Wayne at every opportunity.

The 23-year-old refers to her father as the GOAT and often shares loving photos and videos highlighting their father-daughter bond. In her latest tribute, Reginae Carter decided to put her spin on the latest viral social media challenge.

The reality TV starlet paid homage to Lil Wayne in her version of the Tik Tok trend, the “Studio Challenge.” The popular challenge usually involves the protagonist acting like they’re recording a song as their co-stars provide the studio ambiance.

However, Reginae Carter took the challenge a step further, mimicking her father’s entire look from his “Mr. Carter” hit song. She rides on a skateboard before spitting a word-perfect rendition of the track into a Grammy award, acting as a replacement mic.

Reginae Carter As Lil Wayne In The Studio Challenge

“& don’t forget WEEZY BABY 🤪” Reginae penned in the caption. “#studiochallenge y’all know imma do it my way. 😂😂”

Watch the former “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” discuss her favourite Lil Wayne songs and more with AlllHipHop in the video below.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne also received his flowers from ex Trina, who discussed their relationship during the latest episode of Drink Champs. She praised the rapper, sharing he’s “one of the most honest guys I’ve ever been around.”

The pair got engaged following a two-year relationship that began in 2005. However, they split two years later.

“To me, he’s always been a great person,” Trina explained to the hosts, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN before adding the pair “were just young” when they began dating.

“This industry is just fast,” she added. It just doesn’t work out the way you plan or how you think it’s going to work out. You’re 20-something years old, you’re hot in the game, making so much money all over the place.”

Ultimately Trina says, “I’m always gonna speak positively of him.” Check out Trina’s comments about her relationship with Lil Wayne in the episode below.