Remy Ma Announces Hitman Holla Vs. Eazy the Block Captain To Headline Anniversary Event 

Remy Ma continues to shake up the battle rap culture, announcing an epic main event battle to headline her one-year anniversary card.

The Bronx rapper launched her Chrome 23 league earlier this year and has gone from strength to strength. After throwing a run of successful events, she went on to host a historic all-women battle rap tournament.

Titled The Tournament the competition is now down to the final two battlers who will face off on The Anniversary Card in February.

Remy Ma dropped a bombshell announcement earlier this week revealing battle rap legend and Wild ‘N Out star Hitman Holla will make his debut appearance on Chrome 23 in 2023. The St Louis artist will battle Eazy The Block Captain in an epic clash of the generations.

“The biggest battle that I’ve had to date on Chrome 23,” Remy Ma admitted in a promo clip for the event. “This gonna be 1 of them ones!!” she promised. Check it out below.

Remy Ma Said Things Are Getting Heated between Hitman & Eazy

During a Twitter Spaces talk with Black Compass Media, Remy Ma revealed “the tension is rising” between Hitman and Eazy

“I’m scared because this is getting spicy. Every time I heard them message each other, the tension is rising,” she said. “I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. I don’t know if it’s because people is picking sides or whatever, but I think that’s what’s getting them a little high. So I would like y’all to continue to pick sides because it gets them riled up.” Listen to the conversation in full here.

While the rest of the card is yet to be revealed one highly anticipated battle is already known.

C3 and Kausion will battle to win the $25k grand prize after winning their respective rounds in The Tournament.