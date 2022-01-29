Remy Ma Drops “Queens Get The Money” Trailer & Puts Hip-Hop On Notice!

Remy Ma dropped the trailer for her new battle rap league: “In 2020 women have to be running Hip-Hop, both in front and behind the scenes…”

Remy Ma looks ready to change the game, and she’s got the receipts to prove it!

Update: Remy Ma announces Chrome 23 first event. Queens Get The Money.



Live streamed by Hot 97. pic.twitter.com/xT328pyOU5 — BATTLE RAP’S WOJ (@LTBRpodcast) January 29, 2022

The New York rapper sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community when she dropped the trailer for her highly anticipated event, “Queens Get The Money.”

The glossy cinematic visuals also announced the ladies battling on the debut card for Remy Ma’s new all-female battle league, Chrome 23, on February 27. Another exciting update revealed the event will be live-streamed via Hot 97.

“Female Battle Rap Will Never Be The Same”

Remy took to Instagram to drop the trailer and share the line-up, something fans have long been waiting for.

“Female Rap will never be the same!” Remy declared in the caption.”@ChromeTwenty3 my all-female Battle Rap League 🔥The first card event will be on Sunday, February 27th- invite only- but available for Live Stream viewing -it’s only right I take it back to where I started at!!! You don’t wanna miss this!”

She added, “Sidebar: I’m sooooo hyped!! Double Sidebar: This trailer look like a 🔥 movie!!!!! #Reminisce #RemyMa #Chrome23 #QueensGetTheMoney MidnightMadness”

The trailer features the rappers clad in boilersuits and ski masks standing in front of a vault. They slowly unmask one by one to reveal the “Queens Get The Money” lineup. New fan favorite Pristavia takes on the bad girl of battle rap, Yoshi G in a match that was supposed to go down on another card. However, Remy Ma saw the potential and negotiated to have it as part of Chrome 23’s first event.

@Tsu_Surf I was booking my flight to pop out for Midnight Madness on the 28th and it hit me… I need that @_YoshiG and @PristaviaD battle on the Queens Get The Money card 😈 Call me💋💰 #RemyCard — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) January 21, 2022

The return of veteran QB Black Diamond after a long absence was a welcome surprise, she faces top lyricist Queen 40 BARRS. The “Face of Female Battle Rap,” Casey Jay goes up against her fellow “Bardashians” squad member, “Gun Bar Queen” O’fficial, in an unexpected clash. Veteran favorite Couture and the “First Lady of URL” Ms. Hustle, finally get the chance to settle an old score, completing the elite lineup.

Remy Ma Puts Hip-Hop On Notice

Revealing her card with some of the best spitters in female battle rap, Remy sent a message to the Hip-Hop community:

“It has always been a male dominated industry,” she began. “Not anymore. In 2020 women have to be running Hip-Hop, both in front and behind the scenes…”

She continued, describing what separates these women from the industry standard. “But there’s a different breed of female rapper that’s about to take over the world. This type of emcee…she pushes her own pen. She uses lyricism, punches double and triple entendres, metaphors, similes, angles, schemes. It can also get very personal. There’s no fancy production or no sexy choreography to hide behind…just pure talent and skill. “

Remy Ma concluded with: “This is rap in its purest form. I present to you, Chrome 23. A new female battle rap league, for women supporting women and run by women pushing the culture forward equally.”

Midnight Madness Bowling Tournament

Meanwhile, Remy Ma was rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the battle rap community in Atlanta on Thursday night. She attended her first public outing as a league owner, the Midnight Madness bowling tournament, ahead of the elite underground battle rap collective’s first event.

Remy is one of the celebrity guests expected to attend the exclusive battle rap event on Friday (Jan. 28). She joined a team of battle rap queens, including 40 BARRS Ms. Hustle, Shooney Da Rapper, and Young Gattas, and gifted the ladies matching bowling jerseys.