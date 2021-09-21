Remy Ma Makes Her Lead Role Acting Debut In BET+’s ‘Big Fifty’ [Trailer]

Entertainment legend Russ Parr was behind the camera for the movie.

Hip Hop recording artist Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie will star in an upcoming BET+ original film. American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story is scheduled to premiere on September 30.

Remy Ma is starring in her first lead acting role as Delrhonda “Big Fifty” Hood. The cast also includes Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Pretty Vee, Michael Anthony, and Mike Merrill.

The real Delrhonda Hood narrates Big Fifty. She will help tell the story of her past life as one of Detroit’s most notable queenpins and her road to finding redemption.

Award-winning radio broadcaster Russ Parr directed the movie. Gabrielle Collins​ wrote the screenplay. In addition, Remy Ma created the Big Fifty title track “The Godmother.”

(Credit: BET+)



While Big Fifty represents Remy Ma’s first time playing the main character, the Bronx native previously appeared on the USA Network series Queen of the South. Her television experience also includes the reality shows Love & Hip Hop: New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies.

In July, another ViacomCBS-owned property announced Remy Ma as the host of an eight-episode, reality-based program. VH1’s My True Crime Story began airing on the cable channel in August.

BET+ released an official trailer for American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story starring Remy Ma and Tank. Watch the video below.