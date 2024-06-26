Remy Ma’s Son Facing Life In Prison For Alleged Murder For Hire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Remy Ma’s son Jayson Scott and another man were arraigned for Darius Guillebeaux’s murder in New York on Tuesday (June 25). Scott was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors believed Scott was hired to kill Guillebeaux, who was fatally shot in Queens in […]

Remy Ma’s son Jayson Scott and another man were arraigned for Darius Guillebeaux’s murder in New York on Tuesday (June 25). Scott was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors believed Scott was hired to kill Guillebeaux, who was fatally shot in Queens in June 2021. Scott, 23, faced up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Scott allegedly shot Guillebeaux, who fell to the ground. Prosecutors accused Remy Ma’s son of standing over the 47-year-old man and shooting the victim again. Scott’s accomplice fired at least two shots at Guillebeaux.

“We are charging the defendants with a cold-blooded killing on a public street,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Deadly gun violence has no place in our neighborhoods and we will remain steadfast in getting illegal guns and those who use them off the streets of Queens.”

Scott’s co-defendant Richard Swygert, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession with a weapon. Swygert faced up to 25 years behind bars. Swygert was indicted for murder in two separate cases in 2021.

Remy Ma’s son was arrested for his alleged role in Guillebeaux’s death on June 18. She claimed Scott was innocent.

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” Remy Ma said. “This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”

She added, “As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything — as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.”

Scott was previously arrested in May. He was indicted on several counts of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of pistol ammunition.