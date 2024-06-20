Remy Ma Speaks Out Following Son’s Murder Charges: “We Stand By JaySon’s Innocence” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Remy Ma’s son is facing murder charges after being arrested alongside another man on suspicion of a 2021 murder.

Remy Ma has broken her silence following the arrest of her son Jayson Scott on first-degree murder charges.

“We stand by JaySon’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me,” Remy Ma said in a statement to TMZ. “While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence.”

Celebrity lawyer Dawn Flori represents Jayson Scott. Florio is no stranger to the family. She represented Remy Ma after the rapper was charged with attacking a Love & Hip-Hop castmate in 2019. Florio also represented flashy Brooklyn preacher Lamor Whitehead, who was recently sentenced to nine years on fraud charges.

Remy Ma explained Florio “strongly advised” her “not to say anything” regarding her son’s case as is standard in active cases despite her desire to “address this situation personally.”

Police arrested Jayson Scott and another man for a 2021 murder in New York on Tuesday (June 18). Cops charged Scott, 23, and Richard Swygert, 22, with first-degree murder for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of Darius Guillebeaux.

The pair also faced weapon possession and reckless endangerment charges. Cops hit Scott with an additional second-degree murder charge. Police are reportedly investigating the possibility that it was a murder-for-hire plot.