Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out White “Oppression” Myth During Anti-DEI Debate 

Texas Democratic Jasmine Crockett let rip during an anti-DEI bill debate rejecting the notion that white men are oppressed in America.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett continues to shake things up on the floor of the House of Representatives, delivering a “vocabulary lesson” to the so-called oppressed white men of America.

On Wednesday (November 20), the Texas Democrat unleashed during a discussion on the GOP-sponsored anti-DEI bill, arguing that those who back the bill intend to remove Black history from school curriculums to spread the myth of white oppression.

“Let me tell you that the reason that my colleagues wanted to make sure you understood the same Black history that your side of the aisle wants to delete out of classrooms is because you can then misuse words like ‘oppression.’ There has been no oppression for the white man in this country,” Crockett argued.

“There has been no oppression for the white man in this country,” she continued. “You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them was dragged across an ocean and told they were going to work, have their wives stolen, and have their wives raped. That didn’t happen. That is oppression.”

Jasmine Crockett Questions: “What Does A Group Of Privileged White Male Politicians Know About Oppression?”

Sharing a clip on her Instagram feed, Crockett wrote, “Republicans are trying to advance a bill that would fire all workers that work in offices related to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” because they believe “diversity oppresses white men.”

Jasmine Crockett’s remarks followed Donald Trump’s plans to crack down on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These include fining schools and using the funds to pay restitution for “victims” of DEI policies.

A campaign trail video of Trump laying out his plans in July recently resurfaced online, sparking furious debate.

“While academics have been obsessed with indoctrinating America’s youth, the time has come to reclaim our once-great educational institutions from the radical left, and we will do that,” he stated in part. “Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system.”