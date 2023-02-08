Reports Say Yeezy’s Sunday Service Ranch Abandoned And Littered With Trash

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

This is not the only property Ye has left to fall apart after losing his billionaire status.

Kanye West may not be paying attention to the details of all of his business dealings, allowing the maintenance of certain brands and properties to fall between the cracks.

One in particular, according to the Daily Mail, is his $2.2 million 1.25 acres Los Angeles ranch, made popular as the location for his Sunday Service religious concert series.

Sources say the place is now scraggly, with trash littered all over the place. Also, the walls that used to surround the property have now been taken down, replaced with wire fences.

According to reports, Ye used to live there with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk after he broke up with his former wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian never called the place home, opting to stay in their $60 million mansion in Calabasas with their four children.

The insider says there is a 4×4 tank near the broken partition and a barbecue smoker parked on the lot.

The location was also where he used to have his Donda Academy administrative work. He also has school props, such as drums and trikes, left over from the school days.

West has been struggling financially to upkeep many of his other properties after losing his billionaire status. One example of this is his Malibu property AllHipHop.com reported halted renovations recently.