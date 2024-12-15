Rest In Peace: Former “Rap City” Host Hans “Prime” Dobson Has Died

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The world of Hip-Hop has lost a pioneer of TV in Hans “Prime” Dobson.

Hans Dobson, known professionally as “Prime,” was an early host of BET’s “Rap City,” serving from 1989 to 1993. Sadly, the beloved host passed away recently due to an unknown health ailment.

A relative explained on Facebook, “He was 55 years old and suffered from liver issues that had him waiting on the transplant list.”

During his tenure at BET, Prime conducted notable interviews, including Big Daddy Kane and a young JAY-Z. At the time, he was BET’s youngest employee, chosen for his deep understanding of Hip-Hop culture. Prime played a pivotal role in shaping the show’s direction during its formative years.

After leaving “Rap City,” Dobson maintained a low profile but continued to work in media and radio. He has participated in numerous interviews and “Rap City” reunions over the years. In 2023, he appeared in the documentary series “Welcome to Rap City,” which explores the show’s history and cultural impact.

Sam Walker II, former BET VP of music productions, said he was a fan and a colleague of Prime. He also served as the executive producer of the “Welcome To Rap City” documentary.

“I had the opportunity to be a fan of Prime’s as a teenager watching ‘Rap City’ and its many hosts, to later working with him in my role as a producer on the documentary, ‘Welcome To Rap City,'” he tells AllHipHop. “He was a true fan of Hip-Hop music who, unbeknownst to most, was the driving force that led to the creation of a vehicle that launched so many careers, ‘Rap City.’

“As a person, he was filled with life and energy, and his passion for urban culture was second to none. So, I am happy we were able to give him his flowers while he was still with us. He truly personifies how one individual, with the right idea, at the right time, can help spark an entire movement.”

Prime’s contributions to “Rap City” and the broader hHip-Hop community are remembered and appreciated.

Below is a picture of rapper/host HeadKrack, Prime, Greg Nice, Sam Walker II and AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur

