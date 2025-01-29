Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Sick Bird Blending “Predator” According To Caroline Kennedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Caroline Kennedy sharply criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a pointed open letter to the U.S. Senate, describing him as a “predator” and imploring lawmakers to reject his potential appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The scathing remarks, delivered publicly, mark a rare moment of personal family matters colliding with national political discourse.

The 67-year-old diplomat and daughter of former President John F. Kennedy made her position known during a public reading of the letter addressed to members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Her words left no room for ambiguity when it came to her opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s suitability for the high-profile role.

“He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed,” Caroline stated, reading directly from the letter.

Her remarks laid bare her concerns about her controversial cousin, who has drawn widespread attention for his vocal opposition to vaccines.

The 71-year-old environmental lawyer and vaccine critic has sparked heated debates for years with his unorthodox medical views, often pushing unsubstantiated claims about vaccine safety.

His nomination to head the nation’s health agency ignited a firestorm, with critics arguing it would undermine public trust in science-based health initiatives.

If confirmed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would likely attempt to overhaul the U.S. vaccination schedule, a move that public health advocates almost universally oppose.

Caroline’s criticism, however, extended far beyond professional qualifications. Her emotional plea delved into what she described as deeper, troubling personal traits.

“It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because Bobby himself is a predator,” she said. “He’s always been charismatic, able to attract others through the strength of his personality, his willingness to take risks and break the rules…he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence,” she said.

Acknowledging the difficulty of publicly condemning her own family member, Caroline expressed a sense of moral urgency, explaining why she felt compelled to speak out.

“I never wanted to speak publicly about my family members and their challenges,” she admitted. “But the public deserves better than Bobby Kennedy, and so do the rest of us. I urge the Senate to reject his nomination.”

The full Senate has yet to vote on the nomination, but Caroline Kennedy’s decisive remarks are certain to resonate both in Washington and within the storied Kennedy family, whose legacy has long been intertwined with American politics.

Robert F. Kennedy unsuccessfully ran for president, where he garnered support from rappers like Beanie Sigel, Boosie, Turk, Jazze Pha, Drumma Boy and others.