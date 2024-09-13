Rich Homie Quan’s Family Invites Fans To Funeral Visitation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rich Homie Quan’s family is allowing fans to attend a service for the late rapper at World Changers Church International in Georgia.

Rich Homie Quan fans can pay their respects to him at a public service on Tuesday (September 17). The late rapper’s family will host a “Celebration of Life” for Rich Homie Quan at the World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia.

“We are extending the viewing of our beloved to his fans before home-going services,” his family said.

His father Corey Lamar originally intended to have a private funeral to quickly “start the healing process.” Lamar decided to open the service to the public after further reflection.

“Without the fans, there would be no Quan,” Lamar said.

The service is free to attend but tickets are required. The viewing is open to fans from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Attendees are instructed to be seated after the viewing. The church will close its doors for Rich Homie Quan’s family at 10 a.m. Re-entry won’t be allowed. Fans are barred from recording inside the church.

Rich Homie Quan passed away on September 5. He was pronounced dead at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital. His cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.

“On Thursday, September 5, 2024 the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend,” his family said. “Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe. While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful.”

Rich Homie Quan’s family asked “Celebration of Life” attendees to wear “attire that is respectful.” They explicitly told fans not to wear “R.I.P.” t-shirts to the service. More information is available here.