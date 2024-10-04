Rich Homie Quan Fans React With Mixed Emotions To Posthumous Album Announcement Via Twitter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Read about the meaning behind Rich Homie Quan’s posthumous album, “Forever Goin In” and get a glimpse of the touching cover art and tracklist with special guests.

Rich Homie Quan fans were startled, to say the least, after the late rapper’s social media accounts announced his forthcoming posthumous release.

On Thursday (October 3), messages announcing the title of Quan’s Forever Goin In album and the tracklist appeared on both the deceased Atlanta rapper’s Instagram and Twitter (X) accounts. In addition to news about the album a story post announced the 35th birthday celebration for Quan at The Bank Event Center in Atlanta where the first 1,0004 people will get in for free.

Furthermore, a post featuring the touching cover art and the tracklist for the album, which includes features from Skilla Baby, Plies, Sukihana and more, a cryptic caption uncovered the multi-layered meaning of the release.

“34 listed songs ironically that’s the age I…,” the caption reads. “Bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration! My GIF to my Fans #richhomiequan #richhomiebaby #forevergoinin.”

Several of Quan’s close collaborators paid their respects to the “Lifestyle” rapper in the comments section of the post.

“Cover too hard Quan,” Jacquees wrote.

Sukihana added, “So thankful for this opportunity may your soul rest in peace.”

On the other hand, fans received the new somewhat sheepishly, expressing a mix of concerned and saddened reactions.

“Don’t start this s### ..let that man rest,” one Twitter (X) user remarked while another remarked, “Stop being weird pls… at least say it’s someone else controlling the page.”

In another tweet, a user explained how the release of the project was bittersweet while also revealing the immense grief they’ve felt since Quan’s passing.

“Am gonna cry my eyes out once this album drop cuz av been waiting on this album ever since last year when RHQ was talking about it on vlogs and played a lot of snippets,” the user wrote. “I miss you so much Quan , if there’s heaven, I pray you find your way going there #forevergoingin.”

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, died on September 5. The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined Rich Homie Quan died of an accidental overdose. His cause of death was the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam (Xanax), codeine and promethazine, per TMZ.