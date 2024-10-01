Rich Homie Quan’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rich Homie Quan passed away in September 2024. His death was ruled to be an accidental overdose involving fentanyl.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined Rich Homie Quan died of an accidental overdose. His cause of death was the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam (Xanax), codeine and promethazine, per TMZ.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, passed away on September 5. His girlfriend found him unresponsive in their home in Georgia.

“This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured,” she wrote weeks after his death. “Don’t even know how to gather my words. When I met you I had no idea how our life was gonna change for the good. You got locked up & that time apart brought us closer. Fast forward, on the rise of your career, I knew what I signed up for. No one could tell me anything about you, I wasn’t going for it. Support is an understatement! I’m still gonna go hard for you til this day. Never had anything hit me this close … Feel like someone ripped my heart out of my chest.”

Rich Homie Quan’s family held a public service for him at World Changers Church International on September 17. His father delivered an emotional speech at the funeral.

“I got the confirmation that my son had transitioned,” Corey Lamar said. “Not only my son but my best friend. We didn’t get it right every time, but we gave it the best every time … From the day I met Quan and I held him, my life changed. I knew failure was not an option. But little did Quan know, he pushed me even harder to be a dad, to be a role model and to be an example [of] what a man should be.”

Rich Homie Quan is survived by his five children. A music video for his first posthumous song “Song Cry” dropped on Monday (September 30).