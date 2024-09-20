Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend Is “Devastated, Numb & Angry” After His Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rich Homie Quan died on September 5, 2024. His girlfriend discovered him unresponsive in their home on the day of his death.

Amber Williams, Rich Homie Quan’s longtime girlfriend, mourned his death in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday (September 20). Williams reflected on their relationship as she struggled to cope with the loss of her partner.

“This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured,” she wrote. “Don’t even know how to gather my words. When I met you I had no idea how our life was gonna change for the good. You got locked up & that time apart brought us closer. Fast forward, on the rise of your career I knew what I signed up for. No one could tell me anything about you, I wasn’t going for it. Support is an understatement! I’m still gonna go hard for you til this day. Never had anything hit me this close.”

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, passed away on September 5. Williams found him unresponsive in their home before he was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Williams said Rich Homie Quan’s death left her feeling like someone ripped her heart out of her chest. She called the late rapper her “first and last love.”

“I can’t question God but I can call on him just like I could call on you,” she wrote. “You had so much more to do but it’s on us to keep your name alive. I’m hurt, devastated, numb, angry, disappointed, just flat-out numb. I do know one thing for certain is that I gave you your flowers while you were here with us & I did my part! Idk if I’ll ever be okay!”

She added, “This hit me where it hurts the most. I love you can’t nobody tell me how to grieve or cope with this! Just want peace, you would always say ‘until death do us part’ but this was way too soon!”

Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death hasn’t been disclosed. A public funeral service was held for him on Tuesday (September 17).