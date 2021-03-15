Rich The Kid Busted With Loaded Firearm In Los Angeles International Airport

(AllHipHop News)
Rich The Kid joins a long list of rappers who have been busted with weapons in their carry-on bag attempting to hop a flight.
According to security at Los Angeles International Airport, the rap star was busted with a concealed weapon in his luggage. Rich was attempting to pass through a security checkpoint today (March 15th) went TSA agents caught the loaded firearm.
The news is a setback for Rich The Kid, who ended 2020 on a decent note.
Although he ran into some problems with his artist Jay Critch, Rich managed to sign buzzing Mississippi rapper SipTee to his Rich Forever Music imprint.
The arrest is also a downer for Rich, who recently celebrated his success by purchasing his dad a brand new Jeep Cherokee.
According to reports, Rich The Kid is still being processed by police for getting busted with the gun.
Rich The Kid is not the first rapper to get caught with a weapon in his carry-on bag.
The late reverend rapper Guru of GangStarr made a song about his arrest called “JFK 2 LAX,” back in 1998.
Other artists who have been caught with guns in their carry-on bag include Gorilla Zoe, who was caught by screeners at Miami International Airport, Waka Flocka Flame, T.I.’s daughter Zonnique Pullins, and Juelz Santana, who served a two-year bid for bringing a gun to Newark Liberty International Airport.