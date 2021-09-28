Rick Ross Agrees To Pay $11,000/Month In Child Support

The MMG boss will have to cover monthly payments, health insurance, and other expenses.

William “Rick Ross” Roberts II will have to pay Briana Camille Singleton $11,000 per month in child support, according to reports. The former couple has three children together – Billion, Berkley, and Bliss Allah.

TMZ published an article claiming Rick Ross agreed to pay $3,000 per child and cover “extracurricular expenses” that exceed $7,560. Ross is responsible for the children’s health insurance as well.

The celebrity news outlet is also reporting Rick Ross will compensate Briana Singleton for her $25,000 in legal fees. Apparently, the 45-year-old musician/businessman has a monthly income of $585,000.

Rick Ross’s family also made news headlines for a different reason this month. Rozay gifted his 16-year-old son, William Roberts III, ownership of a Wing Stop franchise.

Tia Kemp gave birth to William Roberts III. Rick Ross has another daughter, Toie Roberts, with his ex-partner Lastonia Leviston. The Maybach Music Group founder was briefly engaged to Lira “Galore” Mercer.

While Rick Ross will have to provide child support to the mother of his youngest children, he should have more earnings hitting his bank account soon. Ross recently released his book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire.

The South Florida native is also planning to release his 11th studio album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been in the near future. Additionally, Rick Ross will join the #LegendzOfTheStreetzTour along with Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, Fabolous, and more.