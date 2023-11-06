Rick Ross And Meek Mill Give Fans Chance To Win $50K In ‘Too Good To Be True’ Sweepstakes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One lucky winner will receive $50,000 as part of the promo campaign for Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s ‘Too Good to Be True’ album.

Maybach Music Group unveiled a special promotion for Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good to Be True album on Monday (November 6). Rozay’s label announced plans to give away $50,000 in cash to the winner of a sweepstakes named after the duo’s upcoming project.

U.S. residents can participate in the Too Good to Be True sweepstakes at www.toogoodtobetrue.co. The sweepstakes is limited to one entry per person. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

Fans enter the sweepstakes by selecting seven lucky numbers and pre-saving the Too Good to Be True album. Entrants must provide their name, birthday, phone number and email address for a chance to win $50,000.

The Too Good to Be True sweepstakes ends on November 16. Rick Ross and Meek Mill will reveal the drawing at a later date via Instagram. The winner will be selected at random.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good to Be True album drops on Friday (November 10). The two released “Shaq and Kobe” as the first single for the joint project in September. NBA star Damian Lillard a.k.a Dame D.O.L.L.A. joined the Maybach Music Group duo for a remix of the track in October.

Check out the music video for “Shaq and Kobe” below.