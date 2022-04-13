Rick Ross Announces TV Show After Clowning 50 Cent’s “Little Season” On Starz

Rick Ross recently said TV was not for him after shading 50 Cent for making “250k off the whole season” of BMF on Starz.

Rick Ross has revealed he is currently filming a new TV show, despite dismissing acting and TV just a few months ago while throwing some shade at his longtime rival 50 Cent.

The author of The Perfect Day to Boss Up has decided “the perfect time is now” for his latest entrepreneurial endeavor. Rick Ross told GQ magazine, “There ain’t enough money in acting,” before throwing shade on 50 Cent, who he claimed, “made 250k off the whole season” of his hit series BMF. “Your man made $250K for the season doing that. That little season, STARZ TV s###. What channel is it really?”

Rozay also hinted at what network he could air his upcoming show with another dig at Fiddy. “He should’ve just went Revolt,” Ross said after joking about Starz. “Just go Revolt next time. Tell Curtis I said, “Go Revolt.”

Rick Ross Announces Wealth & Success Based TV Show

However, Rick Ross has changed his mind at took to his Instagram stories this weekend to announce his new offering.

“The time has come, and the perfect time is now,” he said. “I’ma go ahead and do me a show. The time is now. It’s going to be about wealth, based on success. We actually filming right now, but I hope y’all are ready for it ’cause I’ma talk some big numbers. Big numbers. This the nine-figure club, you figure? It’s going down like that.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross has been indulging in another passion with his upcoming car show. The Biggest Boss promises the event will be “The biggest car show of 2022,” and has given three lucky attendees the chance to win a $25,000 custom-made VVS diamond key pendant.

Rick Ross is hosting the inaugural event at his home, “The Promiseland,” surrounded by his celebrity friends. “Expect the BIGGEST!” he wrote, tagging music industry celebs including Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, T.I., French Montana, DJ Khaled 2 Chainz, and Wiz Khalifa while showing off his mile-long driveway.