Rick Ross Talks Possible ‘Verzuz’ Matchup With 50 Cent

Do you want to see Rozay vs Fiddy?

Last year, Rick Ross went head-to-head with 2 Chainz at a Verzuz event. Rozay is currently promoting his latest body of work titled Richer Than I Ever Been, but the Miami representative also addressed conceivably taking part in another head-to-head faceoff.

As part of a press run for the new album, Rick Ross did a lengthy Q&A with GQ. The interviewer asked Rozay about potentially doing another Verzuz showcase with his longtime adversary Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“You got to ask yourself would [50 Cent] come and do a Verzuz with Rozay,” responded Rick Ross. “I mean, you got to ask yourself honestly, would he come and stand next to Rozay in the arena or wherever it would be?”

Ross continued, “That’s really your question. I don’t even think it’s a question of if I would do it. That s### light.” When pressed about suggesting 50 Cent is “light” work, Ross added, “Come on, now. I helped the views on his shows. On TV, he didn’t do nothing, man.”

Verzuz has presented matchups involving former rivals like Nelly vs Ludacris, Brandy vs Monica, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, and The Lox vs Dipset. The most recent event, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia, briefly got physical over tension between the two groups.

Rick Ross is not the first Hip Hop star to talk about possibly battling 50 Cent at a Verzuz. Both T.I. and Ja Rule have been mentioned as viable opponents for the executive producer of the Starz network’s Power franchise and BMF series.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is focusing on pushing his Richer Than I Ever Been album. The project features Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, DreamDoll, Blxst, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Richer Than I Ever Been follows 2019’s Port of Miami 2.