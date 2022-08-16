Rick Ross Company Accused Of Cheating 244 Wingstop Employees

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross and his family’s company Boss Wings Enterprises LLC were fined for multiple violations of labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Rick Ross and his family’s Boss Wings Enterprises LLC illegally deducted wages from employees at several Wingstop locations.

According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rick Ross and his family’s company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. An investigation discovered minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping violations at five Wingstops operated by Boss Wings in Mississippi.

Rick Ross’ family business allegedly made employees pay for their own uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages. The violations led to some workers taking home pay less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall said in a press release. “The law prevents Boss Wings Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

Boss Wings also violated child labor regulations. A 15-year-old employee worked past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions in June 2021, violating FLSA child labor work hours standards.

The Rick Ross-led company was ordered to pay $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties. The Department of Labor specifically recovered $51,674 in back wages and damages for 244 workers.