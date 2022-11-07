Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Showing Epic Mess In His Mansion

Rick Ross insisted he’s not a hoarder despite the piles of clothes in his home.
Rozay provided a look at the mess in his mansion on his Instagram Stories. Rick Ross asked fans for advice about what to do with all his apparel in a video posted on Monday (November 7).
“I’m trying to organize some of this s###,” he said. “Man, I got this s### spilling out every g###### where … C’mon, man. Y’all tell me. C’mon, man. Should Rozay have a damn yard sale? C’mon, man. I’m talking ‘bout all the closets full … I’m fighting through shoes.”
Rick Ross refused to consider himself a hoarder amid the heaps of clothing. But he admitted the video didn’t even show the full extent of clutter in his mansion.
“This ain’t a hoarder,” he said. “This rich boss s### going on right here. Don’t get it twisted. But I’m not finna be caged in … This was one day’s worth of s###. And I still got at least two more days’ worth of s###.”
Rick Ross continued to deny he’s hoarding in subsequent videos on Instagram Stories. The 46-year-old rapper claimed he’s only keeping things of value.
Check out the mess inside Rick Ross’ home below.