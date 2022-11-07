Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Showing Epic Mess In His Mansion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross revealed the piles of clothing in his house on Instagram Stories but pushed back against people labeling him a hoarder.

Rozay provided a look at the mess in his mansion on his Instagram Stories. Rick Ross asked fans for advice about what to do with all his apparel in a video posted on Monday (November 7).

“I’m trying to organize some of this s###,” he said. “Man, I got this s### spilling out every g###### where … C’mon, man. Y’all tell me. C’mon, man. Should Rozay have a damn yard sale? C’mon, man. I’m talking ‘bout all the closets full … I’m fighting through shoes.”

Rick Ross refused to consider himself a hoarder amid the heaps of clothing. But he admitted the video didn’t even show the full extent of clutter in his mansion.

“This ain’t a hoarder,” he said. “This rich boss s### going on right here. Don’t get it twisted. But I’m not finna be caged in … This was one day’s worth of s###. And I still got at least two more days’ worth of s###.”

Rick Ross continued to deny he’s hoarding in subsequent videos on Instagram Stories. The 46-year-old rapper claimed he’s only keeping things of value.

Check out the mess inside Rick Ross’ home below.