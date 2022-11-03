Rick Ross Shines As Wrestling Promoter On AEW Dynamite  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross may have a new calling as fans dubbed him a natural wrestling promoter after he appeared on AEW Dynamite.

Rick Ross is the latest in a long line of Hip-Hop acts to crossover into the world of professional wrestling, appearing on AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday evening (Nov. 2) Rozay pulled up to AEW’s Boston show, joining the crew for a backstage segment. He told commentator Tony Schiavone to address him as “The Biggest Boss” while he explained that “Sneaky” Swerve Strickland will be one of the biggest stars in the industry. He also wants to ensure the wrestler becomes the “largest recording artist in the world.”

“We’re keeping it positive here today,” Rick Ross said to Schiavone. I’m here for one reason and one reason only, I want to make this clear: making sure Swerve is not only the biggest wrestler in the industry but also the largest recording artist in the world. That’s why we’re here; we’re celebrating today and that’s why we’re here. The biggest.”

While Rick Ross sat ringside to watch the night’s events, he began trending on Twitter. Viewers were impressed by the “Rich Forever” rapper’s promo antics. Check out the clip below and some of the reactions at the end of the page.

Last month Bow Bow expressed an interested in joining AEW, asking CEO Tony Khan to sign him to a deal.

Last year, Snoop Dogg was in attendance for the AEW match between Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal. The Doggfather stood ringside watching on before Rhodes tagged him in to finish the job. His frog leap went viral, and the rapper became the source of many an Internet meme.

While in September, rapper and chef Action Bronson made his pro wrestling debut on a “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage. He and fellow New Yorker, FTW Champion HOOK defeated “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker.

Twitter Reacts To Rick Ross On AEW

YO LOWKEY RICK ROSS WOULD MAKE A GREAT MANAGER 😂🔥 https://t.co/Oy28EcRhuF — SAGA ✞ (WRATH SZN) #PraiseGod 🙏🏽🕊🇵🇷 (@Th3Saga) November 3, 2022

Rick Ross belongs in professional wrestling — Keem Budden 🌐 (@KeemWinsAgain) November 3, 2022

This man Rick Ross said “ACCUSATIONS” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0p56vsA6CN — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) November 3, 2022

Put Rick Ross on Dynamite every week lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/gacTIJAwdm — The Black Announce Table Podcast (@blackannctable) November 3, 2022

Best part of Dynamite, Rick Ross going "AHAHAHA. EIGHT MAN TAG!". Just delighted by the idea of that size of match. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) November 3, 2022

Rick Ross needs to be hired ASAP – that man was tremendous in that segment — John P###### (@iamjohnpollock) November 3, 2022