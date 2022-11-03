Rick Ross Shines As Wrestling Promoter On AEW Dynamite  

Rick Ross is the latest in a long line of Hip-Hop acts to crossover into the world of professional wrestling, appearing on AEW Dynamite.
On Wednesday evening (Nov. 2) Rozay pulled up to AEW’s Boston show, joining the crew for a backstage segment. He told commentator Tony Schiavone to address him as “The Biggest Boss” while he explained that “Sneaky” Swerve Strickland will be one of the biggest stars in the industry. He also wants to ensure the wrestler becomes the “largest recording artist in the world.”
“We’re keeping it positive here today,” Rick Ross said to Schiavone. I’m here for one reason and one reason only, I want to make this clear: making sure Swerve is not only the biggest wrestler in the industry but also the largest recording artist in the world. That’s why we’re here; we’re celebrating today and that’s why we’re here. The biggest.”
While Rick Ross sat ringside to watch the night’s events, he began trending on Twitter. Viewers were impressed by the “Rich Forever” rapper’s promo antics. Check out the clip below and some of the reactions at the end of the page.
Last month Bow Bow expressed an interested in joining AEW, asking CEO Tony Khan to sign him to a deal.
Last year, Snoop Dogg was in attendance for the AEW match between Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal. The Doggfather stood ringside watching on before Rhodes tagged him in to finish the job. His frog leap went viral, and the rapper became the source of many an Internet meme.
While in September, rapper and chef Action Bronson made his pro wrestling debut on a “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage. He and fellow New Yorker, FTW Champion HOOK defeated “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker.
Twitter Reacts To Rick Ross On AEW