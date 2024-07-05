Rick Ross Denies Getting Punched During Vancouver Brawl: “I Got Hit With A Drink” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross has broken his silence on the violent brawl that erupted after he performed in Vancouver at the weekend. The MMG honcho appeared to take a blow to the face during the altercation, sparking chaos. However, Ross downplayed the incident, claiming he threatened the man who initially approached him into backing down. He also […]

Rick Ross has broken his silence on the violent brawl that erupted after he performed in Vancouver at the weekend. The MMG honcho appeared to take a blow to the face during the altercation, sparking chaos.

However, Ross downplayed the incident, claiming he threatened the man who initially approached him into backing down. He also admitted to getting hit, but only with a drink, not a fist.

On Thursday (July 4), Rick Ross shared his take on the Vancouver altercation in a video posted on his Instagram Stories.

He took to Instagram on Thursday (July 4) to share his take on the fight.

“I’m thinking about the event that happened over there. Let me tell you something. When the first dude stepped up to Rozay,” Ross said before explaining that he got in the man’s face to look him in the eyes before warning him.

“Boy, if I hit you, I’m a see everything you ate for the last two days,” Ross recalled telling the man. “His balls dropped out of his ass. He never said another word, he never did nothing, he was a straight buster.”

He continued, “Then the n#### behind him said, “I know MMA!” And then I got hit with a drink. I’m still convinced ain’t no n#### punch me.”

Ross said someone told him, “He hit you,” but he insisted that was not the case. “Nah, he had to throw a drink because throwing a drink would have been way more disrespectful than screaming, “I know MMA!”

🚨Rick Ross speaks on the altercation in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/aZ35LadMyZ — Club Paradise (@Club_Paradise4L) July 4, 2024

Earlier this week, Rick Ross posted a close-up video of his face on Instagram. He was responding to people, including his ex, Tia Kemp, who claimed he was hiding his eye in a post-brawl photo.