Rick Ross Posts His Face After Being Accused Of Hiding Injuries From Vancouver Brawl 

Rick Ross is showing off his apparently unblemished face in a new video after he was accused of hiding injuries.

Rick Ross is flaunting his unmarked face after facing accusations that he was hiding his eyes to mask any injuries sustained in the brawl in Vancouver at the weekend.

The MMG honcho appeared to take a blow to the face during the violent altercation. Although he posted a selfie after the brawl, apparently showing he escaped injury, it only made matters worse as Ross covered one eye with a strategically placed drinking glass.

Tia Kemp, the mother of Rozay’s eldest son had a field day following the incident, using it as another excuse to go in on her ex. She shared Ross’ selfie and accused him of hiding his eyes.

However, on Tuesday evening (July 2), Rick Ross decided to drop an extreme close-up of his face to silence the doubters.

“My eye?” he said incredulously while peering into the camera and laughing hysterically.

Rick ross letting the world know that he has no black eye and was untouched. Another fail by canada 😂 pic.twitter.com/8m4OgEKOqP — rich dad (@Aarongotloud) July 3, 2024

No doubt Tia Kemp will have something to say about Rick Ross’ dropping receipts. Earlier on Tuesday the reality TV star responded to Ross calling her “granny” on social media.

“Listen here ass-whooping Willie,” Kemp said in an Instagram video. “You better m############ chill. Boy, I don’t know who the f### you calling a f###### granny when you have m############ babies while yo child is having babies.”

On Sunday, Rick Ross and his crew were ambushed by Drake fans during a festival in Vancouver. Chaos erupted after the DJ played Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” during the concert