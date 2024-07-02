Rick Ross’ Ex Drops Bizarre Video Responding To Rapper’s “Granny” Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake antagonized Rick Ross by aligning with Rozay’s ex Tia Kemp. Ross called Drake a pedophile and Kemp a “granny” in response.

Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross’ eldest son, trolled the 48-year-old rapper for calling her “granny” on social media. Kemp mocked Ross after he was involved in a physical altercation with Drake supporters in Vancouver.

“Listen here ass-whooping Willie,” Kemp said in an Instagram video. “You better m############ chill. Boy, I don’t know who the f### you calling a f###### granny when you have m############ babies while yo child is having babies.”

She continued, “Boy, every baby you been having is aunties and uncles by the time they days old. They can’t even enjoy being a f###### newborn. Please tighten up with that granny s###. You got me f##### up, b####! I am a grandmother, but b####, you are a pawpaw who just got the paws put on him!”

Kemp, who has repeatedly clashed with Ross on social media, captured the attention of Drake on Monday (July 1). Kemp commented on Drake’s Instagram post and received a positive response from the Canadian star.

“My goat,” Drake wrote to her.

Ross reacted to the interaction in an Instagram comment.

“P### vs. granny,” Ross wrote.

Ross and Drake have been beefing for months. The former collaborators exchanged diss tracks, but their feud was largely overshadowed by Drake’s heated battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Rozay’s issues with Drake returned to the forefront on Sunday (June 30). Ross and his team were attacked for playing K. Dot’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver. Footage of the incident surfaced online. Video showed someone throwing a punch at Ross.

Ross ignored the fight when he reflected on the festival in an Instagram Stories post.

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” he wrote.

A rep for Ross said he and his team “are all well” when asked about the scuffle.