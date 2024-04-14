Rick Ross Fires Back At “White Boy” Drake With New Diss “Champagne Moments”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross has released a scathing track in response to Drake’s diss, marking an end to their legendary collaborations.

The latest episode in an ongoing saga involving rap heavyweights is now between Rick Ross and Drake. Ross is firing back at Drake’s recent diss track, “Drop & Give Me Fifty.”

Rick” Ross dropped his own retaliatory single, “Champagne Moments,” ending a long-standing history of collaboration that has produced several hit tracks over the years.

The genesis of their conflict can be traced back to the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album, which featured the hit song “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Just before the album dropped, Metro Boomin tweeted, “once you pick a side stay there. #WEDONTTRUSTYOU,”

Rick Ross sided with Future, Metro and Kendrick Lamar by unfollowing Drake on Instagram, which signified his position in the escalating lyrical war.

Drake’s response to Rick Ross’ unfollow was nothing short of audacious. He invited Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey to one of his concerts.

Drake also sent several shots and Rick Ross on “Drop & Give Me Fifty,” which prompted an immediate response from the Maybach Music boss.

With “Champagne Moments,” Rick Ross delivers a stinging rebuttal to Drake’siss and draws a line in the sand, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Gettin’ bullied, don’t walk up on me ’cause the clip is fully/N##### p####, don’t want to push me, I’m like, “Really, would he?/Like his moves, but he never had to fight in school/Always ran, another n#### had to write your grooves/Flow is copy-and-paste/Weezy gave you the juice/Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew

“Champagne Moments” is a clear play on words, referencing Drake’s Champagne Papi” nickname.

It symbolizes the end of their collaborative era, which once produced chart-toppers such as “Aston Martin Music,” “Lord Knows,” “Stay Schemin,” “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” and others.

The track solidifies Ross’ allegiance to Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and their camp following the subtle and not-so-subtle jabs thrown between the parties involved.

At the end, Rick Ross drops in a clip of Drake claiming Rick Ross is his favorite rapper. Ross also explained why he stopped following Drake.

“I unfollowed you because you sent a cease and desist to French Montana,” Rick Ross claimed while also saying Drake got a nose job.

Take a listen: