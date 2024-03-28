Drake & Rick Ross Trade Subliminal Shots Amid Rumored Beef 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and Rick Ross appear to be beefing despite the duo once being close friends and frequent collaborators.

Drake and Rick Ross’s once close friendship has seemingly soured, and the pair appear to be trading shots at each other in a subliminal war.

It’s unclear what caused the rumored tension, as the frequent collaborators were once on good terms. However, fans speculate that Rozay’s appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album We Don’t Trust You raised the temperature in the simmering beef. Internet sleuths also noticed the MMG founder unfollowed Drizzy on the gram.

On Wednesday (March 27), Ross posted a video of him listening to “Everyday Hustle,” his song with Future and Metro Boomin. However, he soon switched to “Like That,” which saw Kendrick Lamar diss the OVO honcho.

In the incendiary verse, Lamar declares, “Muthafuck the big three, n####, it’s just big me,” among other lines directed at Drake.

Rick Ross heard about Drake inviting his Ex to his concert! He riding around bumping “Like That” Kendrick verse! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IlsPhw0V0c — Van (@vanman_1000) March 28, 2024

Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised last weekend when Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey was seemingly given the VIP treatment at Drake’s It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour in Sunrise, Florida.

She posted a video from the concert on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of an OVO-branded envelope with her name on.

Drake really invited Rick Ross EX Cristina Mackey to his concert after Rick Ross unfollowed him on ig 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Uu3Y6B9rWo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 27, 2024

Drake, who’s also rumored to be feuding with Future, is said to target his rivals in clandestine ways that aren’t immediately obvious to anybody but the recipient of his shade.

“Drake don’t do an outright diss song where it’s a headshot” Kanye West said in his 2021 Drink Champs interview.

He added, “He’s gonna set it up like war. He’s gonna do stuff like, live five blocks down the street from you. He’s gonna go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family. All your n#####’ girls. It’s away games and home games. This is professional rap.”