Drake & Future Beef: Woman At Centre Of Alleged Feud Breaks Silence 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and Future are rumored to be beefing over a woman who goes by the name “Princess Diana” on social media.

Rumors Drake and Future are beefing over a woman surfaced after the Atlanta rapper referenced fake friends “pillowtalkin’” on his new album with Metro Boomin’ We Don’t Trust You.

On Tuesday (March 26), the woman believed to be at the center of the feud broke her silence during an Instagram Live session. While she didn’t mention Drake or Future by name, she downplayed her role in the drama.

“Nobody’s beefing over me. I’m not that important, I’m just a regular girl. I’m just a regular person. It ain’t about me.”

The woman, who goes by the name Diana or Princess Diana, coincidentally the name of a track on Future’s new album, refused to clarify the rumors.

“I don’t need to address or clear anything up because those who know, know and that’s all that matters,” she added. “You know? People are going to believe what they want to believe. So, it doesn’t matter what I clear up.”

She also claimed that her boyfriend isn’t bothered by the fuss.

“My n#### doesn’t care. He’s laughing at this,” she stated. “He literally don’t give a f###. He’s not going nowhere. I don’t know who thought he was going somewhere.”

Her comments come after Metro Boomin denied Drake and Future are beefing over a woman.

“Yall n##### stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” he wrote on X earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Drake is yet to address Future directly. However, he issued a PSA during his It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? tour stop in Florida Sunday night (March 24).

“A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling,” he said, addressing the elephant in the room. “Ima let you know how I’m feeling. The way I’m feeling, is the same way I want you to walk out of here tonight about your f###### self.”