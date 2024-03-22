Rick Ross’ Ex Tia Kemp Berates Him & Future Over “Everyday Hustle” Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross said his “baby mama still the biggest opp” on Future and Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” album.

Rick Ross dissed his ex Tia Kemp on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album We Don’t Trust You, which dropped on Friday (March 22). Kemp reacted to Rozay’s “baby mama still the biggest opp” line from the song “Everyday Hustle” after fans alerted her on social media.

“Future don’t f###### know me,” she said, initially questioning why she got dissed.

Kemp had no interest in listening to the track, but she had plenty to say about Future and Ross. She trashed both men and issued a stern warning to Rozay.

“They probably ain’t worth listening to,” Kemp said. “Them two old dusties on there lying with 13—put both of they children together. They got two football teams! Him and Future need to sit they old a#### down somewhere. Whose nuts probably scrubbing to they f###### knees because they done dropped them in every f###### state ‘round this b#### with a seed here and there.”

She continued, “You don’t want to f### with Tia. They don’t want to f### with me, him or his peer. They better make they songs about the w##### out here they screwed around with and having them hidden babies with ‘cause I don’t give a f### about him, Future or the m############ past. I’ll slap the s### out of [Ross]. I wish that b#### would try me again.”

Kemp wasn’t the only person targeted in a diss on Future and Metro’s We Don’t Trust You album. Kendrick Lamar shook up the scene by firing shots at Drake and J. Cole on the song “Like That.” K. Dot notably referenced “the big three” line from Drake and J. Cole’s collaboration “First Person Shooter.”

“M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me,” Lamar rapped.

Listen to the disses on “Everyday Hustle” and “Like That” below.